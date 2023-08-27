| Acf Project To Be Ready By March Next Year

ACF project to be ready by March next year

Visakhapatnam: The need for developing robust infrastructure to meet the specific healthcare needs of senior citizens and seriously ill patients was underscored by Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation managing trustee Dr. NS Raju here on Saturday evening.

Addressing the eleventh Foundation Day of the organisation, he said that Age Care Foundation was striving to fulfil the need with the generous support of individuals, and corporate organisations through its one lakh sft. healthcare facility on over one acre near Gambheeram dedicated to providing Palliative Care and Geriatric Care, set to be ready by March next year.

Foundation’s Chairman G. Sambasiva Rao stated that the care provided in the facility would set a benchmark for the practice of healthcare.

Managing Director of Pinnacle Hospitals, Ragam Kishore, in his address highlighted how palliative care could preserve the bonhomie of life while living, and at the end of life as well. He offered his support to the goal of providing palliative care services to every household.

Manaaging Director of South Asia LPG Co. Ltd. Sanjoy K Guha shared his close quarters experience of the physical,psychological, and social problems faced by elderly people and appreciated the geriatric care services of Age Care Foundation.

Mr O Naresh Kumar, Trustee, acknowledged the contributions of Dr S.V. Adinarayana Rao, and other donors to build an integrated facility to provide Palliative Care, Elderly Care,Physiotherapy, Rehabilitation Care, and residential training.

Vizag’s renowned Architect Narasimha Rao explained the healthcare facility specially designed to meet the foundation’s goals of care.

Capt. Sudeep Banerjee, CEO of Visakha Container Terminal, handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to ACF on the occasion.Vemula Srinivasa Rao proposed a vote of thanks.