Action plan for yasangi ready: Kothagudem Collector

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Kothagudem: The action plan for the yasangi agriculture season has been readied for Bhadradri Kothagudem district. It was being planned to take up the crops in about 1,07,265 acres with paddy covering a major area of 74,000 acres land, informed the District Collector MV Reddy here on Monday.

He said the officials of agriculture and allied departments were directed to create awareness among the farmers about the yasangi 2020-21 action plan. The State Government has issued guidelines for the implementation of regulated farming in yasangi season, hence the officials have to educate the farming community about regulated farming. The farmers would be asked to lay focus on the cultivation of oilseeds, which would be commercially viable, Reddy informed.

There was plenty of water availability in view of widespread rainfall this year. However besides paddy, preference would be given to growing crops like greengram, blackgram, groundnut, sesumum, castor oil, pulses and dry crops should be grown for ensuring profitability, the Collector noted.

As per the decision of the State government to provide agriculture cards to farmers with do’s and dont’s related to farming and details of which crops to raise and not to raise, agriculture and horticulture officials told to take steps to issue the cards to the farmers at village level, the Collector said. Like vanakalam season measures have to be taken to control the cultivation of maize in yasangi season, Reddy said adding that officials and Rythu Bandhu Samithi conveners launch measures in that direction.

The agriculture and horticulture officials and the members of Rythu Bandhu Samithi have approved the yasangi season action plan.

