Activists of different parties join TRS in Khammam

The welfare and development programmes being implemented by the TRS government, which works for the wellbeing of the poorer sections, have been attracting the cadres of opposition parties, Madhusudhan said.

Khammam: Large number of activists from Congress, TDP, CPI and BJP joined TRS at different places in erstwhile Khammam district on Monday.

At a programme at Thirthala village of Khammam Rural mandal, Congress ward member of local gram panchayat Tejavath Saroja joined TRS along with 12 families in the village in the presence of TRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and the party mandal president Bellam Venu.

Speaking on the occasion the MLC noted that the party would always stand by those who joined TRS and wanted all the cadres and leaders in the mandal to make collective efforts to strengthen the party at village level.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s recent announcement on enhancing tribal reservations to 10 per cent, to offer capital assistance under Girijan Bandhu scheme, besides distribution of podu land pattas was aimed at bettering the tribal’s lives in the State, he explained.

In another programme at Tatisubbannagudem in Dammapet mandal in Kothagudem district as many as 250 families joined TRS from CPI, TDP and BJP in the presence of Aswaraopet MLA M Nageshwar Rao. CPI senior leader P Veerababu quit the party and joined TRS.

The MLA addressing the newly joined cadres stated that the Chief Minister was implementing the welfare schemes for all eligible families without any political considerations. That was why the cadres of other political parties joining TRS and the party would take care of every cadre and leader.

Telangana government was the only government in the country to implement unique schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak. The fruits of development were reaching the beneficiaries at grassroots level, the MLA noted.