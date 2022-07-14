Actor Abhijit Patil shares his excitement about his forthcoming Marathi film

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:02 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: We have seen an array of artists making their successful mark in the entertainment industry. In the last few years, actors have explored their creative potential to the fullest by indulging in roles out of their comfort zone. And actor Abhijit Patil is all set to charm the viewers with his forthcoming untitled Marathi film. While things are still in process, Abhijit is quite elated to start working on the film.

An avid cinephile that he is, the actor has always been fond of cinema. However, he wants to bring the regional film industry to the forefront with content-driven shows and films. In a time when the audience has become picky about watching shows and films, Abhijit Patil is ensuring to entertain everyone with an informative yet engaging storyline.

As an actor, he has always emphasized the power-packed storyline. He says, “Star power adds a lot of value to the film, but a compelling story has the last laugh. Therefore, I am working on the film that has a relevant message for the audience”, said Abhijit Patil. When asked about his character, the actor did not reveal much, but he stated that his character is impactful in the film.

Adding to it, Abhijit said, “My character has different layers that enlighten positivity. Through cinema, I want to bring an impact on society, especially the youth. I hope that I do justice with my work, and I am sure that the audience will appreciate my work in the film.” Currently, Abhijit Patil is busy attending acting workshops before he begins shooting for the untitled project.

On a concluding note, Patil was asked about his favourite film genre. Revealing the same, he said that he loves social drama that has a pinch of humour, emotions, action and a strong message. We are sure that his upcoming release has got all these elements, and we wish Abhijit Patil lots of luck with the film.