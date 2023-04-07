Rangamarthanda is now streaming on this OTT platform

Krishna Vamsi's Rangamarthanda is a clean, emotional family drama, the film is surely going to win the hearts of every member of the household.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Rangamarthanda is one of the latest Telugu blockbusters that was made on a low budget but reached a wider audience. Though the film was remade from the Marathi original Natasamrat, the director Krishna Vamsi gave it his special touch of family drama, which stood out as the main highlight of the film and won the hearts of the audience. Rangamarthanda successfully ran in theatres for about a month and grabbed good figures at the box office. Now, Rangamarthanda is making its way from theatres to households.

Rangamarthanda is currently streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. The film has already grabbed everyone’s attention on OTT. As Rangamarthanda is a clean, emotional family drama, the film is surely going to win the hearts of every member of the household.

Rangamarthanda is produced by Housefull Movies and Rajashyamala Entertainment. The film stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Rahul Sipligunj, and Shivathmika in the main roles. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film.