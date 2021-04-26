Add more Covid vaccination centres, States told

Individuals between 18 to 44 years of age can start registering from April 28 to book their slots

Hyderabad: To ensure a smooth implementation of Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy for individuals between 18 years and 44 years from May 1, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has urged the State governments to add more Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on a campaign mode.

In a letter to senior State health officials, MOHFW Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said that online registrations for persons between 18 years and 44 years of age in COWIN will start from April 28.

In addition to persons between 18 years and 44 years category, the priority groups including healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years will be eligible for free vaccination at Government Covid Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) or on payment at private CVCs, the communication said.

“A new version of COWIN software is being prepared for implementation of the revised protocols. Training for CVC site managers and verifiers and vaccinators should be planned for use of COWIN,” the MOHFW official suggested.

To encourage private healthcare institutions to take up vaccination, the Health Ministry has suggested meetings with their representatives and making them aware about the changed vaccine policy.

“Registrations of willing hospitals may be done on COWIN on expeditious basis. Subsequent registration, user credentials for COWIN may be provided to the newly registered private CVCs with any delay. Training should also be provided to the newly appointed vaccinators,” the MOHFW said.

The senior officials pointed out that since the cohort of the eligible beneficiaries has been significantly enhanced, suitable arrangements must be taken up to avoid overcrowding and consequent law and order situations at the vaccination centres.

