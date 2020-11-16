Adding colours to the festival of light

By | Apoorva Vishwanath | Published: 8:36 pm 4:42 pm

Come Diwali and we decorate our homes with decorative items. Usually, our families would purchase diyas and tornas in the streets but now we have the only option- online.

In many cases, we notice that the products we buy end up damaged when they reach us or they are not of the right colour or the choice we made. To avoid all this, we, the children had diya painting contests at school and create colourful diyas for the festival of light.

Students came up with different designs and colours of diyas and lanterns and received appreciation from teachers and parents alike. Diya making was a helpful activity as children learnt various things like being patient and the art of perfection which is achieved after repeated practice.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .