Adding flavours to healthy eating

Boti Charu is considered very healthy and flavourfully nutritious

Boti Charu is a popular dish across Telangana, a flavourful, delicious, and spicy recipe. It is also loved and relished across India referred to as Ojhri Ka Salan or Boti Ka Salan. Boti can cooked in various recipes like boti fry, curry, charu, or chakna as well. It is considered to be a very tasty part of Mutton.

Mutton boti charu is also considered to be healthy and nutritious and relishing. It helps us in healing intestine perforations. Organ meat or offal is high in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Let’s look into how this lip-smacking delicacy can be cooked.

Serves: 5 Members

Preparation Time: 30 Minutes

Cooking Time: 30 Minutes

Total Time: 60 Minutes/ 1 Hour

Ingredients:

* Boti : 1/4 kg

* Oil : 2 tbs

* Tamarind : 50 grams (washed and soaked)

* Mustard seeds : 1/2 tsp

* Cumin seeds : 1/2 tsp

* Onions : 2 diced

* Green chillies : 3 to 4 nos chopped

* Curry leaves : 2 shoots

* Turmeric powder : 1/2 tsp

* Ginger garlic paste : 1 tsp

* Tomatoes : 2 nos chopped

* Chilli powder : 2 1/2 tsp

* Coriander powder : 1 tsp

* Salt : 2 tsp or as needed

* Fenugreek & cumin powder: 1/4 tsp (roasted and ground together)

* Rice flour : 2 tbsp

* Water : As required

* Coriander leaves : For garnishing

* Garam masala : 1/4 tsp

Method Of Preparation:

* Take 1/4 kg of boti to wash it in hot water for 3 to 4 times well, clean it thoroughly and wash it 3 to 4 times in normal water.

* Wash it thoroughly to avoid the smell from it, to know the exact cleaning process go through Boti Fry Video on YouTube.

* Take 50 grams of tamarind. Wash and soak it in water for sometime

* Heat a pan with 2 tbsp of oil, add 1/2 a tsp of mustard and cumin seeds each, let splutter.

* Add 2 onions diced fry until transparent, add 3 to 4 green chillies and 2 shoots of curry leaves and fry them for a while.

* Add cleaned and washed boti and fry for 4 to 5 min stirring it well, place a lid, and cook for a while.

* Add 2 chopped tomatoes and cook until soft with the lid on it.

* Add 2 inches of chopped bottle gourd pieces, place a lid and fry them for some time.

* Add 2 1/2 tsp of chilli powder, 2 tsp of salt or as needed.

* Add 1 tsp of coriander powder, 1/4 tsp of cumin and fenugreek powder, and mix them all well.

* Add the tamarind pulp and required amount of water, adjust the taste accordingly.

* Let it cook for 10 to 12 min on medium flame.

* If the gravy looks too watery add 2 tbsp of rice flour to 1/4 cup of water mix it well.

* Add rice flour mixture to the curry stirring it continuously to avoid lumps to get a thick consistency.

* Let it boil for some more time to cook well.

* Add some coriander leaves to garnish it, add 1/3 tsp of garam masala and cook for a min.

* Put off the flame spicy and delicious boti curry is ready.

