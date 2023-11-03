Additional east area gets operational at Hyderabad’s RGIA

A new arrival hall with indoor landscapes and a walk-through duty-free space has been introduced, making it one of the largest arrival duty-free areas in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:42 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) launched its new east area on Friday to accommodate the growing number of air travelers. The expansion project includes additional check-in counters, security screening machines, immigration and emigration counters, and improved domestic and international pier buildings with lounges, retail, and food outlets.

A new arrival hall with indoor landscapes and a walk-through duty-free space has been introduced, making it one of the largest arrival duty-free areas in India. The expansion also features a dedicated transit area for domestic layovers, reducing transfer times. Additionally, airside areas have been enhanced with additional aircraft stands, taxiways, and advanced lighting systems.

In the release, GMR Hyderabad International Airport stated that the new east area connects departure and arrival passengers, offering 24 domestic departure gates, passenger boarding bridges, and a domestic-to-domestic transfer area. The entire expanded east area is equipped with various facilities and inspired by the Indian Roller bird, a symbolic State Bird of Telangana.

In addition, the entire newly built expanded area is equipped with 22 escalators, 22 elevators, two travelators, 19 staircases, nine restrooms designed for men, nine restrooms tailored for women and two ablution restrooms.

The release further stated that the integrated terminal sets RGIA apart in South and Central India. Leveraging its strategic location and extensive route network, the airport aims to become the preferred hub for airlines and passengers.