Royal Air Force jets make refuelling stop at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

The Royal Air Force’s four Typhoon aircraft and Airbus 330 MRTT that landed at the RGIA.

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad played host to the Royal Air Force (RAF), which deployed four Typhoon aircraft and the groundbreaking Airbus 330 MRTT for daylight auto air-to-air refuelling.

The RAF aircraft made a scheduled refuelling stop at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday, and after completing their mission, they departed on Thursday.

Airport authorities expressed their pride in successfully accommodating the RAF aircraft and the Airbus 330 MRTT. In a statement, they emphasised that the event stands as a testament to the airport’s capabilities and readiness to handle advanced military aircraft.

Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, took to social media to share his excitement about the significant development. He remarked that the RAF’s visit to Hyderabad showcases the growing defence interaction between the United Kingdom and Indian air forces.

The Royal Air Force is the aerial warfare branch of the United Kingdom’s armed forces. Established in April 1918 during World War I, the RAF has evolved into one of the world’s most technologically advanced and capable air forces.

The RAF operates a wide range of aircraft, including fighter jets. It plays a crucial role in defending the UK’s airspace, providing support to ground forces, and participating in international humanitarian and combat missions.