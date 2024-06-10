Adilabad Collector instructs officials to prevent illegal transportation of cattle

He told them to have coordination and to prevent the menace. He directed them to set up check posts to check the illegal transportation of cattle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 07:16 PM

Adilabbad: Collector Rajarshi Shah instructed officials to prevent illegal transportation of cattle by stepping vigilance against the menace. He convened a meeting with members of animal welfare and ant-cow slaughtering here on Monday.

Suggesting tips to avoid the slaughtering of cattle ahead of Bakrid festival, Shah asked the officials to take steps to implement laws meant for welfare of the animals.

Also Read BC Commission expedites Caste Census action plan preparations

He told them to have coordination and to prevent the menace. He directed them to set up check posts to check the illegal transportation of cattle.

The Collector told the officials to step up vigilance against the transportation of the cows and to siege the vehicles illegally carrying the cattle. He asked them to provide fodder, shelter and drinking water facilities to the cattle rescued at the check posts.

He wanted them to ensure trading cattle as per norms at weekly bazaars or markets in the district. Additional Superintendent of Police Surender Rao, Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, district animal husbandry officer Kishan and many other officials were present.