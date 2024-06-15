Police on high alert ahead of Eid ul Adha amid cattle transportation concerns

The police have set up checkpoints in the city where a team of officials from various departments are checking the documents that are necessary for transportation of the cattle.
Hyderabad: Following skirmishes in some parts of the State over sale and transportation of cattle ahead of Eid ul Adha, the city police higher ups have asked the officials to be on alert.
The police have intensified patrolling on the routes taken by the traders to shift the cattle into the city.
The police have set up checkpoints in the city where a team of officials from various departments are checking the documents that are necessary for transportation of the cattle.
Security was beefed up in communally sensitive areas and posted pickets. The SHOs were asked to stay at the police stations and monitor the activity in their jurisdictions.
The police advised people not to take law into their hands and inform police about any illegal activity.