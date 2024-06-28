| Watch Scores Of Cattle Wash Away In Peddavagu Due To Heavy Rains In Asifabad

Watch: Scores of cattle wash away in Peddavagu due to heavy rains in Asifabad

The cattle were safe by swimming ashore about 3 kilometers away from the bridge, bringing relief to the villagers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 06:16 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Scores of cattle were washed away in swirling flows of Peddavagu due to heavy rains in upstream areas at an under-construction bridge at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Friday. However, they managed to swim ashore for around 3 kilometers downstream.

The cows, bullocks, and buffaloes were crossing the stream, which suddenly swelled following rains in the upstream areas. They were washed away in the flooding stream, while the shepherd remained helpless. The cattle were safe by swimming ashore about 3 kilometers away from the bridge, bringing relief to the villagers.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the cattle getting washed away went viral on social media platforms.