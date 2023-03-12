Adilabad: HRF says tribal man died due to adulterated toddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:58 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Members of HRF probe into death of a tribal man at Pedda Suddagudem under Mattadiguda gram panchayat in Utnoor mandal on Sunday.

Adilabad: Members of the Human Rights Forum on Sunday visited the house of Athram Mohapath Rao (27), who died on Thursday, allegedly after consuming adulterated toddy, at Pedda Suddagudem in Utnoor mandal.

The members made inquiries into the death of the tribal man by interacting with locals and said Mohapath died of adulterated toddy that he had at a store run by one Kista Goud at the hamlet.

They alleged that the adulterated toddy claimed the lives of 11 people so far, but officials concerned were not taking action.

The members claimed they recovered some toxic chemical substances used in manufacturing the toddy at Goud’s residence. They also demanded that Prohibition and Excise department take steps to check the menace.