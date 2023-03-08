Adilabad: Cultural programmes held to mark International women’s day

Published Date - 08:23 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Adilabad: International Women’s Day was celebrated on a colorful note across erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday. Special programmes were organized, while eminent women from different fields and best performing female employees were felicitated to mark the occasion.

Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna along with Collector PS Rahul Raj took part in the Women’s Day celebrations. He said interest-free loans worth Rs 4.71 crore were extended to members of self-help groups from rural parts, while loans to the tune of Rs 5.2 crore were sanctioned to SHGs in urban areas from 2019 to 2020.

Eminent women officials belonging to various departments were felicitated with shawls, mementos and certificates of appreciation. Earlier, cultural programmes, dance shows and skits presented by Telangana Cultural Department enthralled audiences. Similar programmes were organized in Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Asifabad district centres.