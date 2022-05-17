Adilabad: JAC condemns Union government’s move to auction CCI

Adilabad: A joint action committee (JAC) comprising the TRS, Congress, CPI and CPM, people’s organizations and student unions and staging a protest since January 11 seeking revival of CCI in Adilabad, burnt an effigy of union government protesting the Centre’s move to auction the machinery of cement manufacturer, here on Tuesday.

Darshanala Mallesh, convener of the JAC, found fault with the Centre for trying to auction the plant as scrap. He said that the union government’s move would affect 5,000 families. He demanded it to withdraw the decision and to take steps to revive the unit at the earliest. He cautioned that they would intensify stir against it soon.

Vijjagiri Narayana, co-convener of the committee condemned the union government’s decision to sell machinery and the cement plant as scrap. He requested the intellectual community, political parties and youth to respond over the move. He said that the unit could easily be revived in the backward Adilabad district which endowed resources and connectivity.

The JAC organized a slew of protests including blockade of the national highway, creation of a selfie point in district headquarters, besides discussing the issue with Industries minister K Taraka Rama Rao in Hyderabad. Minister T Harish Rao extended solidarity to the committee when he was touring the district on March 4. He lashed out at the Centre for failing to revive Adilabad CCI even as the State was ready to extend all support.

Contempt of court: leader of CCI employees

Meanwhile, Seliga Vilas, general secretary of employees association of Adilabad CCI, opined that the CCI’s order inviting tenders was nothing short of contempt of court. He asked how the officials of CCI could invite tenders. He said that the issue was already brought before the high court of Telangana. He claimed that they had been taking a legal battle against the CCI since 1996.

