Minister Seethakka inaugurates disaster response force in Adilabad

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka inaugurates District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) consisting of 20 policemen led by a sub-inspector rank officer, at Mavala urban forest park on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 07:20 PM

Minister Seethakka inaugurates a district disaster response force at urban forest park in Mavala mandal centre on Monday

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka told police to protect lives of the public, while taking care for their lives. She inaugurated a District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) consisting of 20 policemen led by a sub-inspector rank officer, at Mavala urban forest park here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka expressed happiness over the creation of the force in the district. She advised members of the force to give paramount importance to protect lives of the public during natural calamities, while saving their lives. She underlined the need to show spontaneity in taking up rescue operations.

The minister was all praise for Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam for his initiative to set up the force considering previous experiences. She told officials of other departments to draw inspiration from Alam. She assured to extend all support to innovative initiatives of the officials and to develop the district on many spheres.

MLA Payal Shankar, who also graced the occasion, said that it was a laudable effort of Gaush Alam to start the force. He stated that it was important to prevent human loss rather than extending compensation after loss of lives.

Alam said that the members were trained in Hyderabad for a week. He thanked those who supported him in establishing the force. He noted that the force was equipped with a rescue boat, motor machines, medical structures, life jackets, wood cutter machines, etc., essential for various rescue operations.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, Collector Rajarshi Shah, ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Khusbu Gupta, DFO Prashanth Bajirao Patil, Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, inspectors, sub-inspectors and staffers of the police department were present.