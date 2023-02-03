Aditya puts Team MYSA in lead at Hyderabad Premier Golf League

Aditya Jamwal won all his three matches scoring a perfect 30 to put Team MYSA on the top of the leaderboard

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: Aditya Jamwal won all his three matches scoring a perfect 30 to put Team MYSA on the top of the leaderboard in the third season of the Hyderabad Premier Golf League at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club in Hyderabad on Friday.

Synthokem Swingkings and Team Alpha from group B and C respectively moved to the top of the leader board from outside the top two, while Meenakshi Mavericks retained the top position in the other group. Lahari Lions is also tied for the top position in group B .

The final round at the Hyderabad golf club will determine the knockout berths as the league table is delicately poised and set for a close finish.

Group A: Meenakshi Mavericks (634), Sama Angels (617, Sharkies (576), KLR Kings (555);

Group B: Synthokem Swing Kings (614), Lahari Lions (614), Agies Dirty Donzen (580), Akshara Yodhas (562);

Group C: Team Alpha (610), MYK Strikes (581), EHAM (560), Centro Eagle Hunters (559);

Group D: MYSA (639), Swans (577), Origins (557), Turoroot (552).