Administrative reforms, welfare schemes yielding results in Telangana: Gutha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy addressing at independence day celebrations at Nalgonda on Monday

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday said that the administrative reforms and welfare schemes undertaken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after formation of Telangana state were progressing successfully and yielding results.

Hoisting national flag at 75th Independence Day celebrations held in police parade ground here, Sukender Reddy said that Telangana state, which has achieved to agitation with slogan of self respect and sacrifices of the youth, has witnessed significant development in the last eight years. The state government has formulated welfare schemes and development programmes with a target of comprehensive development of Telangana and welfare of all sections of the people. “Hence, our Chief Minister has got the recognition as a good administrator as well as a leader of an agitation,” he said, adding that the State government was stepping towards the achievement of the aspirations for which people of Telangana state waged for agitation for separate state.

He pointed out that Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha have permanently solved irrigation and drinking water problems in the state. The welfare schemes Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits and hike in aasara pensions have changed the lives of the people in the state. Dalit Bandhu has turned as role model in the country for welfare of dalits. The initiatives of the state government have revived the caste based professions that strengthened the rural economy in Telangana, he added. Due to Palle Pragathi programme, the villages were competing with the towns in development. Education and health facilities have became more accessible to the people due to the measures taken up by the Chief Minister, he maintained.

He said that the works of IT tower, which was taken up in three acres at Nalgonda with estimated cost of Rs 50 crores, were under progress. In all, 1600 youth would get the employment in IT tower after it inaugurated, he added.

The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLC M Koti Reddy, MLAs Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao and Nomula Bhagath were also attended the celebrations.