Admissions into BC degree college begin in Mancherial

Jyothiba Phule Residential Educational Institutions District Convener Seru Sridhar, in a statement, said that the process of admissions was begun at the college, which was sanctioned to the district recently.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:50 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Mancherial: Admissions into different courses at newly sanctioned government Degree College meant for Backward Classes (Boys) commenced for this ongoing academic year.

Jyothiba Phule Residential Educational Institutions District Convener Seru Sridhar, in a statement, said that the process of admissions was begun at the college, which was sanctioned to the district recently. He said that 40 seats in each course would be filled up.

He stated that the college would offer BA (EPH), B Com (CA), B Sc (MPCS) and BSc (BZC). He advised students to utilise the opportunity. The last date for applying was August 31.

He informed that students would be provided with textbooks and notebooks. He stated that the college was equipped with qualified lecturers. He suggested students to contact 99489 89949 for more details.