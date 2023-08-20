Amazon delivery executive dies in road mishap in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Siddipet: A man, who was working as an Amazon delivery executive, died in a road accident after he lost control over the steering of a car he was driving and crashed into an electricity pole on the roadside on Rajiv Rahdhari at Kukunurupally in Siddipet on Sunday.

Gangapatnam Vamshi (29), who drove a cab during the weekends, was hired by a group from Mancherial on Saturday.

After dropping them in Mancherial, Vamshi, a native of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, was on his way back to Hyderabad when the incident happened. Death was instant for him. A case was registered.