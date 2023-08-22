| Job Mela To Be Conducted In Mancherial On Aug 24

Published Date - 07:24 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Mancherial: A job mela will be conducted at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here on Thursday.

District Employment Officer Koushik said Bajaj Allianz, an insurance company, would recruit 50 sales officers and 100 financial advisors during the mela. Candidates aged between 30 and 45 years were eligible to attend the event. Crystal Soft Solutions would be offering 20 business processing outsourcing jobs on a work-from-home basis as well.

He advised candidates to contact 94405 51642, 95736 95943 and 91117 31173 for more details.

