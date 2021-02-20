Miracle fancied for Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:44 pm 6:45 pm

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Miracle (PS Chouhan up), who maintains form, may repeat in the Panchshil Breeder’s Produce Stakes (Grade 3) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1-00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Tanhaiyaan, 1, Ron 2, Pride’s Angel 3

2. Tigrio 1, Venezuela 2, Makhtoob 3

3. Seasons Greetings 1, Arcadia 2, In Contention 3

4. Circus Queen 1, Emerald 2, Hilma Klint 3

5. Parisian 1, Golden Era 2, Wizard Of Stocks 3

6. Dashing Image 1, Divija 2, Twinkling Star 3

7. Miracle 1, Dragoness 2, Infinite N Beyond 3

8. Socrates 1, Mandeville 2, Chancellor 3

9. White River 1, Thunderclap 2, C’est L’amour 3

10. Little More 1, Flower Power 2, Istanbul 3

Day’s Best: Tigrio.

1st Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

2nd Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9 & 10.

1st Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

2nd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

3rd Treble: 8, 9 & 10.

