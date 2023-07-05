ADP India leads community action, hosts a month-long community development drive

ADP India kicked off this program with grocery donations drive, wherein associates across Hyderabad and Pune collectively contributed groceries amounting to Rs 13.5 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: ADP India has successfully deployed a Global CSR initiative called The Month of Caring, consisting of a series of impactful social initiatives.

ADP India kicked off this program with grocery donations drive, wherein associates across Hyderabad and Pune collectively contributed groceries amounting to Rs 13.5 lakh. A blood donation drive was also organised and over 530 ADP associates donated blood, as well as supported NGOs to set up handicraft stalls for jute bags, handloom products and more with sales worth over Rs 1 lakh.

Recognizing the challenges faced by daily-wage workers and children during the summer and the numerous heat waves, ADP also organized buttermilk distribution drives, ensuring that over 1000 individuals received refreshing beverages.

Furthermore, a Wish Tree initiative was undertaken, wherein more than 650 wishes of children from NGOs supported by ADP were fulfilled. Volunteer sessions were conducted for over 200 individuals across various community development centers and Youth Development Centers.

ADP also organized a magical evening for 200 children residing in various children’s shelter homes, bringing joy, laughter, and a sense of wonder to the young hearts. In addition, ADP distributed over 1000 items of clothing and 50 school kits to individuals from underprivileged background, the elderly, people affected by HIV, and orphans.