Hyderabad: ADP India launches She Shuttle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: ADP India in collaboration with Society For Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) has launched a She Shuttle for working women at Hi-tech city MMTS Station to ADP Boulevard, Nanakramguda routes. The ADP India has launched She Shuttle as part of its women empowerment initiative under the purview of Tarang, the company’s CSR program. With a capacity of up to 40 passengers, operating 5 days a week to cover 6 to 8 round trips in a day, the She Shuttle is expected to serve free transport to nearly 12,000 women in a month, press release said.

Dave Kwon, ADP, Chief Legal Officer, Executive Committee Leader, and Board Member of ADP Corporate Social Responsibility, Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP India, and other senior ADP leaders, K. Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Rajendra Prasad K, Associate Director, SCSC, and other senior police officials were also present.

Earlier, as part of its CSR initiative, ADP collaborated with the Cyberabad Police Department to install over 80 CCTV cameras at the Nanakaramguda area in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, Vijay Vemulapalli said, “Every initiative that ADP adopts is a strong reflection of its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. We believe that companies must exercise a rigid policy that ensures a commitment to employee safety. Our Social Responsibility program, Tarang, is proud to be collaborating with the authorities to launch the latest She Shuttle to provide a secured ecosystem for the female working pool in the Financial District area of the city. We constantly strive to provide an environment that allows our employees to work with confidence and security.”

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Vipul Singh commented, “Women empowerment is one of the focus pillars of Tarang, and we implemented several initiatives like women helpline number, vocational centers for underprivileged women through Jeevika, hygiene kit distribution drives and sanitary pad dispensers in the downtrodden communities across Hyderabad and Pune, and grocery and daily essential kits distribution for our female support staff. Supporting this She Shuttle initiative by SCSC is an honor for ADP and as a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue to come up with more such programs for the upliftment and safety of women from all walks of life.”