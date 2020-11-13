After a break, rains play cameo in Hyderabad

However, weather officials said the drizzles were a temporary occurrence and that the minimum temperatures, which had dropped considerably in the last few days, could slightly climb back up in the next three days.

Hyderabad: After a break, rains played cameo in the city on Thursday. Hyderabad had woke up to cloudy weather conditions but any misconceptions that it was a sign of winter soon went away as drizzles began in several parts. The city suburbs, enveloped in a misty haze these days, witnessed the temperatures falling further till late morning with the drizzle adding to the chill.

However, weather officials said the drizzles were a temporary occurrence and that the minimum temperatures, which had dropped considerably in the last few days, could slightly climb back up in the next three days. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), following easterly winds over the State, there would be a gradual rise in minimum temperature, which is expected to increase by two to three degrees in many districts.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperatures in the Greater Hyderabad region were registered at Rajendranagar (17.9 degree Celsius), followed by Serilingampally (18.3 degree Celsius) and BHEL (18.7) degree Celsius. The forecast also looks at light rain at isolated places over Yadadri Bhongir, Mahabubnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts till Friday.

The weather forecast with TSDPS also indicates dry weather with a possibility of light rain during the next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 30 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures could be around 17 degree Celsius.

