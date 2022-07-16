| After A Two Day Break Hyderabad Likely To Witness Moderate Rains On Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:31 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: After a two-day-break from the rains, the city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few isolated parts on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad.

With the rains, temperatures dropped in the city, with a maximum at 29.2 degree Celsius and a minimum of 22.4 degree C, making the city cooler than usual. For the next 48 hours, the city is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with maximum temperature around 31 degree C and minimum at 23 degree C.

In Telangana, the IMD issued a yellow alert to a few districts over the next three days indicating heavy rains. A yellow alert implies a rainfall of 7-15cm.

Forecast for the next three days:

June 17:

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban).

June 18:

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts including Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadhradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban),Janagaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Kamareddy.

June 19:

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts Mulugu, Bhadradhri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban),Janagaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

