After #BoycottLaalSinghChadda its now #BoycottDobaara, why are twitterati so angry?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:13 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: A few weeks ago, out of nowhere, #BoycottLaalSinghChadda started trending on Twitter. The hate campaign against actor Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chadda, an official remake of the hit Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ has many angles.

Some pointed fingers at an old statement made by the leading lady of the film Kareena Kapoor Khan, where she asked people to not watch her films if they don’t want to. Some others sighted Aamir Khan’s controversial scenes “against Hinduism” in his films. Some said that they want justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

While there were many reasons why people on Twitter discouraged others from watching the film, the sheer number of tweets to make the hashtag trend on the micro-blogging site for several days was daunting to watch.

The latest film that is having to bear the wrath of angry netizens is Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaara’ with #BoycottDobaara being tweeted more than 43,000 times. The film is a sci-fi thriller where the lead character played by Taapsee Pannu time travels through a TV.

Wondering why would someone want to boycott this film? Well, most of the tweets don’t seem to have a solid reason. For Laal Singh Chadda, there were videos of both the lead actors that were used to defame them and were given as the reason why one should not watch their film. However, that is not the case for ‘Dobaara’.

Though there are a few old interviews of Anurag and Taapsee that were dug up and their screenshots posted, it seems like the material this time around was not as damaging as it is required to spearhead the trend.

Most of the tweets that carry the hashtag #BoycottDobaara also mention the hashtag #BoycottBollywood. Some tweets carried screenshots of bad reviews for the movie, some had screenshots of empty theatres and some made absolutely no sense.

The more you delve into these hashtags to understand why there is such hatred towards these films, the more you will find that there is no one particular reason. But if one had to be picked, the common emotion that is displayed is distaste towards an industry that has entertained us over the years – Bollywood.