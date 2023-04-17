After intense heat, rain and hail cool down Hyderabad

The rain and hailstorm briefly disrupted Hyderabad traffic and power supply in some areas

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: In a sudden change of weather that brought cheer to many, heavy rain and hail lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Monday evening. The unexpected shower brought much-needed relief to the city, which experienced intense heat in the morning.

The downpour also bode well for Hyderabad, as temperatures are expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius in the days to come. The IMD-Hyderabad, however, has issued a heatwave warning for Ramagundam, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Hanamkonda and Medak districts, where temperatures are expected to soar above 40 degrees Celsius.

On Monday evening, the areas of Mallepally, Lakdikapul, Charminar and Nampally witnessed hail, which left many residents surprised. People took to social media to share videos and pictures of the hailstones — varying from small pebbles to larger stones — and the unusual weather phenomenon.

The rain and hailstorm briefly disrupted city traffic and power supply in some areas. However, the authorities acted quickly to restore the situation.

Meanwhile, the IMD-Hyderabad has forecasted the average day temperatures in Hyderabad to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days, while the heatwave will prevail in Ramagundam, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Hanamkonda and Medak.

The weatherman has also said from April 20, rains are likely to arrive in Hyderabad and scattered rainfall due to the heat-induced conditions are likely in other parts of Telangana. The temperature is expected to drop by a few notches too.

Also Read Flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed for Shab-e-Qadr from Tuesday 10 pm