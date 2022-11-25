After non-BJP States, now BJP MP demands ouster of Governor

BJP Rajya Sabha MP demanded the union government to oust Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his comments on Shivaji.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Putting the BJP-led union government in a spot of bother, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Chatrapati Shivaji’s descendent Udayanraje Bhonsle demanded the union government to oust Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his comments on Shivaji.

To this effect, he even dashed off a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday.

Sharing a copy of the letter written to the President, Udayanraje Bhonsle tweeted: “The derogatory remarks of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against Shivaji Maharaj are very contradictory to the beliefs of the nation. If statements of this nature are not curtailed it would be unfortunate to see the nation divided over this and society being put to unrest”

What makes these letters by Udayanraje Bhonsle to the union government more significant is that till recently it was leaders from different opposition parties who were demanding the ouster of Governors from different States citing varied reasons. Now, for perhaps the first time, a BJP MP has written to the BJP-led union government, demanding ouster of the BJP-appointed Governor, thus making the BJP to taste its own medicine.

In the recent past, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan and West Bengal governments have found fault with BJP-appointed Governors in the States for their interference in administrative matters. Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had written a letter to the President accusing Governor RN Ravi of obstructing a democratically elected government from serving the people. The DMK reportedly also sought the proposal to sack the Governor.

In Telangana too, there is a standoff between the State government and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over a few issues.