After Ponnam, now Uttam charges foul play by a Congress leader

Uttam Kumar Reddy charged that a senior leader from the State Congress was deliberately spreading news on social media that he was quitting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy charged that a senior leader from the State Congress was deliberately spreading news on social media that he was quitting the Congress and joining the ruling BRS party.

This comes closely a week after former MP Ponnam Prabhakar too had made similar charges. The former MP in a statement had said that a few senior leaders within the party were falsely propagating that he was shifting loyalties to another party. He had strongly denied and said it was cheap tactics of a few leaders from the Congress.

Now, Uttam Kumar too condemned what he termed as deliberate attempts being made against him on social media. “This is a foul play by a leader holding a key position in Congress against me. All these tricks are being played by the leader to undermine my position in the party” Uttam Kumar reportedly said.

Clarifying that he was not joining the ruling BRS, the Nalgonda MP said desperate measures were being taken by the leader to suppress him and his followers in the Congress party, according to reports.

“I have neither any business nor am I involved in any land deals. I may be unhappy over a few issues in the party but will not speak about them in the media,” Uttam Kumar Reddy reportedly said.