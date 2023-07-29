Revanth’s inspection triggers flexi war between Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy’s inspection in rain affected areas of Uppal and LB Nagar on Saturday triggered flexi and banner wars between Congress leaders, who exchanged blows on the roads.

Criticism mounted on the TPCC president, who is also Malkajgiri MP, over his abensce as heavy rains lashed several areas in the parliamentary constituency.

In a knee-jerk reaction, the TPCC president inspected different areas in Uppal and LB Nagar. Enthused Congress leaders put up flexis and banners to extend grand welcome to their leader.

However, this led to fued among the Congress leaders at Asian Theatre, Uppal as supporters of Corporator Rajitha Parameshwar tore and damaged the paraphernalia put up by Rega Laxma Reddy supporters. Apart from verbal duel, the Congress leaders literally exchanged blows and police had a tough time in dispersing the groups.

Media personnel, who went to cover the programme, were also attacked by the Congress workers, according to reports.

Unmindful of the feud, the TPCC president continued his inspection. With ruling BRS leaders criticising that he was maintaining a strategic silent on exposing the BJP’s failures, Revanth Reddy wanted the BJP-led union government to expedite the Uppal elevated corridor works.

After inspecting the works, which were being taken up at snail’s pace, Revanth Reddy said if there was no progress in the works, the matter would be taken up with union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in Parliament on Monday.

He also demanded BJP State president G Kishan Reddy to exert pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend financial assistance to Telangana for the loss suffered by people, especially farmers due to heavy rains in the State.

BRS counters Revanth’s charges

Coming down heavily on the TPCC president, BRS Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan asked the Congress leader as to why he had failed to visit the rain affected areas since last few days.

“Revanth Reddy inspected the areas with a political motive and to criticise the State government than helping the people, who are affected due to rains,” Sravan said, demanding that the Malkajgiri MP’s membership should be cancelled from Parliament for failing to support the constituency people and for humiliating different castes and communities.

He also condemned the Congress workers attack on media personnel as part of Revanth Reddy’s inspection.