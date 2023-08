| After Suspicious Movement Police Opens Fire In Jammu And Kashmirs Poonch

After suspicious movement, police opens fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Officials said that the incident occurred during a cordon and search operation in Gangna top area of Surankote tehsil

By IANS Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Officials said that the incident occurred during a cordon and search operation in Gangna top area of Surankote tehsil

Jammu: After noticing suspicious movement, a Special Operations Group (SOG) of police opened fire on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Poonch district.

Officials said that the incident occurred during a cordon and search operation in Gangna top area of Surankote tehsil.

“The search operation is going on in the area,” they added.