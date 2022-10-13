| Aftermath Of Rain Traffic Jam From Suchitra To Kompally On Thursday

Aftermath of rain: Traffic jam from Suchitra to Kompally on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:03 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Traffic congestion is being reported from Suchitra to Kompally due to waterlogging. Commuters going towards Medchal were struck for at least half-an-hour on this stretch.

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains that lashed the city last night, traffic came to halt at many localities on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, cops have been deployed at all key points to manage traffic.

As per IMD forecast, the city may experience more rain for the next three days.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells very likely to occur in the city. Surface winds are likely to be South-Easterlies/Easterlies with wind speed around 04-08 kmph,” the weather bureau said.