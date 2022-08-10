Woman falls to death from apartment in Kompally

Hyderabad: A homemaker died, allegedly after falling from a multistoried residential building at Kompally on Wednesday.

The woman, Rinitha Reddy, 34, lived at Bobbili Empire apartments in Kompally under Petbasheerabad police station limits along with her family. Police suspect she could have jumped from the fifth floor of the building. Family members told the police that Rinitha had health related issues and might have ended her life due to those.

A case was booked and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.