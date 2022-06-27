Platform 65 celebrates first anniversary at its Kompally venue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The toy-train-themed restaurant Platform 65 has successfully completed the 1st year of operations of its Kompally outlet. The management celebrated this occasion by inviting the restaurant chain’s loyal customers for dinner.

The eat-all-you-can at Platform 65 showcases an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. For starters, the non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Murgh Tandoori Tikka, Fish Tikka, Allam Kodi Wings and much more, while vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering Maska Malai Paneer, Motti Mushroom, and Paneer Begum Bahar, among others.

The main course section for non-vegetarians includes Chicken Dum Biryani, Mutton Dum Briyani, Rogon Josh, and Nellore Chepala Pulusu, while vegetarians can indulge in Paneer Tikka Masala, and Ulavacharu Veg Briyani.

The dessert section comprises Apricot Delight, Double ka Meeta and Angoori Rasmalai with Rabadi. The restaurant offers a wide range of ice creams, milkshakes and mocktails that can be enjoyed with your food.

Venkatesh G, Executive Director, Platform 65, said, “We are extremely delighted to celebrate the 1st year of success of the Kompally outlet. We are proud that Platform 65 has always satisfied our customers with tasty fare. Going forward, we will continue to offer our customers cuisines of their choice with the added excitement of food being delivered on toy trains. Although during the pandemic it was not easy for restaurants to continue operations, because of the totally different concept of serving food on trains, Platform 65 did not face any obstacle in its growth path. This helped us grow and spread our wings — we launched our latest outlet in Bengaluru last week,” he added.

Launched in November 2019, Platform 65 claims to be India’s largest train restaurant set in a quirky rail theme, that’s bound to set your hearts chugging when the train brings in your food onto your table. The train-themed restaurant is focused on providing an experience-based dining, where the food is served on a mini toy train.

Spread over 1,500 sq ft that can accommodate up to 200 guests at once, Platform 65 is a multi-cuisine restaurant serving lip-smacking dishes from the Chinese, North Indian, Andhra, and Telangana cuisines. Platform 65 offers a vivid menu that has must-try preparations from various cuisines. Foodies will have a hard time picking and choosing from our lavish menu.

Platform 65 has branches in Hyderabad (Kukatpally, Kompally, Kondapur and Dilshukh nagar), Vijayawada, Vizag and Bengaluru.

Fancy chair-car seats, locomotive wall designs all around give a customer that extra feel. The tables have mini railway tracks, and the decor is set up in such a way that each table has a station name like Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Kanpur, etc.

The best part is how the food is served – your favorite dishes come chugging to your table in toy trains straight from the restaurant’s kitchen!