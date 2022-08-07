Burglary at ATM centre in Kompally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:55 AM, Sun - 7 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into an ATM centre at Gondapochampally in Kompally in early hours of Sunday.

The HDFC ATM centre is located on the Kompally road and police suspect two persons had committed the offence.

The thieves broke the cash dispensing machine and are suspected to have collected the cash. The police informed the bank officials and are checking if any cash was stolen and how much amount taken away by the offenders.

The police are verifying the feed of surveillance cameras installed in the area.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .