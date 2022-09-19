Monday, Sep 19, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Mon - 19 September 22
AG Office crowned champions of Syed Yousuf Kamal Football Tournament
(AG Office (AP&TS) team members posing with their winners trophy) AG Office (AP&TS) emerged champions of the 2nd Syed Yousuf Kamal Memorial Football Tournament held at the Hyderabad Sporting Ground

Hyderabad: AG Office (AP&TS) emerged champions of the 2nd Syed Yousuf Kamal Memorial Football Tournament held at the Hyderabad Sporting Ground, Hyderabad.

In the final, AG office defeated Hyderabad Globe Football Club 4-2 to lift the title. Earlier in the semifinals, they blanked Friends United Club of Ammaguda 2-0 to make it to the summit clash. In quarterfinals AG office defeated Royal United Hyderabad 4-2 in tie-breaker.

Results:
Final: AG Office (AP&TS) bt Hyderabad Globe Football Club 4-2;
Semifinals: AG Office (AP&TS) bt Friends United Club 2-0;
Quarterfinals: AG Office (AP&TS) bt Royal United Hyderabad 4-2.

