AG Office crowned champions of Syed Yousuf Kamal Football Tournament

Hyderabad: AG Office (AP&TS) emerged champions of the 2nd Syed Yousuf Kamal Memorial Football Tournament held at the Hyderabad Sporting Ground, Hyderabad.

In the final, AG office defeated Hyderabad Globe Football Club 4-2 to lift the title. Earlier in the semifinals, they blanked Friends United Club of Ammaguda 2-0 to make it to the summit clash. In quarterfinals AG office defeated Royal United Hyderabad 4-2 in tie-breaker.

Results:

Final: AG Office (AP&TS) bt Hyderabad Globe Football Club 4-2;

Semifinals: AG Office (AP&TS) bt Friends United Club 2-0;

Quarterfinals: AG Office (AP&TS) bt Royal United Hyderabad 4-2.