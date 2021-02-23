Agni and Downtown Gal shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: Agni and Downtown Gal worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

Sand:

800m: Appenzelle (RS Jodha) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Strategist (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m: Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, good. Corfe Castle (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Proud (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 60045, moved well. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) & Titus (RS Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.

1200m: Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Celeritas (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.

1600m: Mahashakti (Gaurav Singh) 2-2, 1400/1-45, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46,

not extended.

Winter Outer Race Grass:

1000m: Racing Rani (RB) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41, not extended. Royal Romance (RB) & India Gate

(RS Jodha) 1-9, 800/52, 600/38, pair handy.

1200m: Reining Queen (RB) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, moved well. 3y-(Sedgefield/Melody Island) (RB) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43, not extended. 3y-Joy O Joy (Afroz Khan) & 3y-Goodwood (RB) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former finished 1L in front. Southern Light (Afroz Khan) & Lacrosse (G Naresh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, pair moved well.

3y-(Top Class/Isle Of Avalon) (Md Ismail) & Different (Gaddam) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, former shaped well. Hot Seat (Md Ismail) & Good Tidings (Gaddam) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, pair shaped well.

1400m: Downtown Gal (Gopal Singh) & Marinetti (SS Tanwar) ) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41, former started 6L behind and finished level. Campania (Surya Prakash) & Highly Acclaimed (Gaddam) 1-38, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/41, former shaped well.

1600m: 3y-(Chinese Whisper/Dutch Auction) (Surya Prakash) & Lifetime (Gaddam) 1-57, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former t note. Saffron Art (SS Tanwar) &

Always Success (Gopal Singh) 1-58, 1400/1-41, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40,

former worked well. Sharp Mind (Surya Prakash) & Forever Bond (Gaddam) 1-54, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41, former to note.

