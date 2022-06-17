Agnipath protest: Agitators refuse to leave Secunderabad Railway Station

05:44 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

A mob vandalises trains and railway properties at the Secunderabad Railway Station in protest against the Central governments Agnipath scheme in Hyderabad on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The situation at the Secunderabad Railway Station continued to be tense, several hours after the violence and the firing in which one person was killed.

Talks between protestors who squatted on the railway tracks at the Railway Station and police are continuing even as scores of passengers are reaching the railway station in the hope of catching a train.

Although the police assured the protesters to take them to the Defence authorities and facilitate a meeting, they are yet to agree. More police forces have been mobilized at the railway station.