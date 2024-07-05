‘Bharat Gaurav’ Ayodhya – Kashi train to commence from Secunderabad on July 9

The special train will commence 9-day journey from Secunderabad railway station on July 9 and will take pilgrims to several holy places including Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 06:29 PM

Hyderabad: Encouraged by the response, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned another trip of ‘Bharat Gaurav’ tourist train named as Punya Kshetra Yaatra: Ayodhya – Kashi starting from Secunderabad.

Railway officials said the tour offers a unique opportunity for rail passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have darshan of newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi (Ayodhya) and one of the Jyotirlinga (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) for spiritual enlightenment or do the Pind Pradan rituals (paying homage to their ancestors) at Gaya.

Significantly, the train provides boarding and de-boarding facility for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet (Warangal), Khammam in Telangana and Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam (Pendurthi), Vizianagaram and Titlagarh in Andhra Pradesh.

The whole trip will be covered over a period of 8 nights and 9 days and the package will help in avoiding all the difficulties involved in individual planning and making all-related arrangements like suitable trains, accommodation, food etc., for the passengers.

The trip includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements, services of professional and friendly tour escorts, security on train, public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance.

South Central Railway General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain said that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Circuit train offers a great opportunity for all rail passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit important pilgrimage sites.

He stated that the end-to-end services being offered by the train have been useful in not only saving time by avoiding individual planning for the tourists but is also economical as well.

For Bookings:

For more details one can visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com

For Counter Bookings Contact: Secunderabad: 040-27702407, 9701360701, 9281495845,

9281495843 or 8287932228 or 8287932229.