Agnipath Scheme: Indian Army to extend recruitment to various ITI, tech training institutes

An ‘Agnipath Outreach Program’ was organised by 1 EME Centre on Tuesday, aiming to seek awareness on the new addition of qualification

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Army which recently changed the recruitment process for the Agniveer Scheme has decided to extend the outreach for the recruitment to various ITI (Industrial Training Institute) or tech training institutes of national and state level across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

An ‘Agnipath Outreach Program’ was organised by 1 EME Centre on Tuesday, aiming to seek awareness on the new addition of qualification criteria of Class X or Class XII with ITI or professional courses to apply under the Agnipath Scheme.

Army officials said there will be a bonus of 20 marks for those who completed Class X and a two-year course in ITI, 30 marks for those who completed Class X and a two or three-year diploma, 30 marks for those who completed Class XII and one year ITI, 40 marks for those who have completed Class XII and a two-year course in ITI and 50 marks for Class XI and diploma holders.

“We have decided to initiate outreach programme at all ITI or tech training institutes in Telangana in a phased manner,” said Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant 1 EME Centre at a media interaction here on Tuesday.

1 EME Centre is premier institution of Corps of EME and imparts Basic Military Training as well as Technical Training to Agniveers enrolled in the EME Corps. It will extend outreach to Southern states of India to include Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

SVK Nagesh Joint Director (training), Department of Employment training and V Prashant, State Engagement Officer, National Skill Development Programme (NSDC) also spoke.