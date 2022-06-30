Agriculture to ICT, we cover all bases: KTR

Published Date - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the K Chandrashekhar Rao government addressed the needs of all sectors in Telangana after the State formation. He said a search on Google would know the versatility of Telangana.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, Rama Rao urged people to, ‘ask Google about the versatility of Telangana’ by typing either – Where is the World’s Largest Lift Irrigation Project? or Where is the World’s Largest Incubator?.

“Matter of great pride that both are in #Telangana & both built by #KCR Govt.

Agriculture to ICT; we cover all bases, (sic)” he said.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, a multi-purpose irrigation project on Godavari River, has emerged as the world’s largest lift irrigation project.

The specialty of project is that water is lifted to upper areas with gigantic pumping machines at multilevel stages, at 600 meters above sea level.

Further, the second phase of T-Hub which is touted to be world’s largest incubator, was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday. The innovation hub, with its state-of-the-art facilities, can accommodate about 4,000 startups.