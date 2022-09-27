aha to kick-start season 2 of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ with launch of ‘Unstoppable’ anthem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna is one name that Indian film audience enthrals both at the theatres and OTT alike. Balakrishna, informally referred to as NBK, dons many hats of actor, producer, and director, and with ‘Unstoppable’, has also turned into a talk show host for the first time ever on aha.

Now he is all set to return with his most famous, quirky, IMDb top-rated talk show, ‘Unstoppable with NBK Season 2’. For the show’s launch, aha has come up with yet another breakthrough idea by launching an anthem of the show, adding a thrill quotient to season 2.

Sharing his thoughts on the title song, Nandamuri Balakrishna, said, “This fast-paced soundtrack created by Roll Rida and Mahati Swara Sagar is great. I’m excited to be part of season 2 and looking forward to the audience’s reaction to the anthem.”

Check out the anthem by Roll Rida here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWjWSHFOClk&authuser=0

Anchored by good conversations, the show has become a property that its fans look forward to. aha has unveiled the anthem, showcasing the show’s plot line. Notably, Roll Rida has sung and penned the lyrics composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. Season 2 is all set to steam on, aha, from October 2022.