aha’s daily series ‘Mr. Pellam’, by makers of ‘Karthika Deepam’ woos Telugu serial viewers

Much to the delight of its Telugu audience, the streaming platform will present a daily series for free.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Expanding its offering to subscribers and viewers by providing daily series in Telugu, aha brings a whole new world of digital content with the convenience of a single download.

Dramas on television have been and continue to be the audience’s favourite for their refreshing stories and entertaining characters. Now, aha has added that extra excitement at 2 pm every Monday through Thursday. Much to the delight of its Telugu audience, the streaming platform will present a daily series titled ‘Mr. Pellam’ for free.

Talking about the launch of the daily Series, Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha, said, “aha has always delivered the best-in-class originals, shows, series, and movie experiences. With follow-on, we’re raising the bar by democratising content to the women who love daily series with the convenience of a single download. We look forward to entertaining the viewers who love daily series that bolster aha’s position as the one-stop-shop for entertainment.”

‘Mr. Pellam’ revolves around three main characters Bhavya (Pooja Moorthy), Nivas (Amardeep) and Rekha (Sonia). With dreams of marriage in her eyes, all Bhavya desires from life is a loving husband who accept the way she is! Nivas would like to marry someone who is rich and get settled in the life. Rekha who works at Bhavya is in search of unconditional love who doesn’t care of riches.

But destiny had something else in store for all three of them. With a twist of fate, all three are entangled with each other. Will Bhavya and Rekha get their true love? Tune in to aha as their journey gets chronicled. ‘Mr. Pellam’ is produced by Gagan Tele Show, who won the hearts of Telugu States with the ‘Karthika Deepam’.

Witness the intriguing love story of Bhavya, Nivas and Rekha as ‘Mr. Pellam’ has premiered recently on aha.