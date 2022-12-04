aha to stream world digital premiere of ‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ on December 9

The movie, produced by GA2 Pictures and Shri Tirumala Production, has a stellar cast, including Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, and Amani, among others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

The movie, produced by GA2 Pictures and Shri Tirumala Production, has a stellar cast, including Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, and Amani, among others.

Hyderabad: Emotions strengthen at the moment and can change at any time. While we live in the era of ease of access and convenience, relationships today are more complicated than ever. Highlighting such complexities of modern-day relationships in rom-com format, aha is all set for the world digital premiere of ‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ on December 9.

The movie, produced by GA2 Pictures and Shri Tirumala Production, has a stellar cast, including Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, and Amani, among others.

Directed and written by Rakesh Sashi, the story revolves around Sree Kumar (Allu Sirish), a middle-class IT employee with a conservative upbringing. He shares a close bond with his parents, especially his mother (Amani), who has a heart condition.

His parents want to see him married and actively seek a bride. But our boy is deeply in love with Sindhujha (Anu Emmanuel), his colleague at work with a broad-minded approach towards life. While Sree Kumar pursues her to marry, she has her eyes set on achieving her dream and prefers a live-in. Will they ever reach a common ground in this conflict of ideologies?

Allu Sirish, who plays the role of Sree Kumar, said, “It’s a love story that is prevalent today for young boys and girls. The movie will highlight millennial relationships and the various challenges faced by couples. I’m extremely excited to bring such a story on aha for a whole new set of audiences to sample it.”

Several circumstances can contribute as driving forces towards one’s emotions. Every relationship is different and no definitive signs clearly articulate whether marriage works or live-in. ‘Urvasivo Rakshasivo’ will seed this thought as a conversation starter within society in a pleasant manner.