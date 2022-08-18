People will teach a lesson to BJP in Munugode by-elections: CPM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Nalgonda: The CPI(M) district secretary Mudireddi Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday took a strong exception to terming Communist parties as ‘Red Roses’ by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. In a press release here on Thursday, Sudhakar Reddy pointed out that Bandi Sanjay and his party have no moral right to criticize left parties. He alleged that BJP was encouraging political defections in the state and appointed an in-charge for the purpose, which was indication for drown graded politics.

He alleged that BJP national leadership was threatening the leaders with ED raids and forcing them to join the BJP. They had also lured Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy offering him a contract of a project to his company with a condition that he should resign to MLA post and join BJP thereby necessitating a by-poll in Munugode assembly constituency.

He cautioned that people of Munugode would teach a lesson to the BJP in the by-elections.