Two nominations received for Munugode by-elections on the first day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:27 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Nalgonda: Two candidates on Friday filed their nominations to the Returning Officer Jaganadha Rao on the first day of filing of nominations for by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency.

An independent candidate Maram Venkat Reddy and Praka Ektha Party candidate Nagaraju submitted a set of their nominations to the Returning Officer in Tahsildar office of Chandur, where nominations for the by-elections would be received.

Special arrangements also made in Tahsildar officer of Chandur for chamber of Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer of Nalgonda Jaganadha Rao. The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy has inspected the arrangements made in Tahsildar officer for the by-elections purpose and instructed the officials to follow the rules strictly.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Krishna Reddy said that all the required arrangements have made in Tahsildar office of Chandur to complete the nominations process for the by-elections. Seven teams of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have setup to look the implementation of elections code until completion of the polling. A MCC team was allocated to each mandal in the assembly constituency.

In addition to them, seven flying squads and seven Video Surveillance Teams (VST) would also keep an eagle eye on the assembly constituency. Nine special surveillance teams would also deployed at the selected places. He said that special focus would be laid to find the distribution of money or any items to the voters.