Ahmed Hussain to lead Telangana team in Rajiv Gandhi T-20 Cricket Championship

Zameer Mohiuddin will serve as his skipper’s deputy. The team is under the guidance of coach S Rajnikanth Goud

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 06:15 PM

Ahmed Hussain

Hyderabad: Ahmed Hussain will lead the Telangana team in the 43rd edition of Shri Rajiv Gandhi National T-20 Cricket Championship organised by Cricket Federation of Hyderabad to be held in Hyderabad starting January 18.

Zameer Mohiuddin will serve as his skipper’s deputy. The team is under the guidance of coach S Rajnikanth Goud.

Squad: Ahmed Hussain (C), Zameer Mohiuddin (VC), Abhinav Kumar (WK), G Sravan, V Ajay, MA Adnan, Shaik Ameer, Hrishikesh Goud, Adarsh Deshmukh, Bharath Kumar, Dhairya, Arjun, Harsh, Nomaan Mirza, Pruthvi Sai, S Rajnikanth Goud (Coach).