Ahoy Matey! It’s finally time to set sail

A review of Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 18 February 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: First things first, yes, it is finally here. Yes, you can fulfil your dream of emulating Jack Sparrow, and yes, there is a wide variety of ships to choose from but there is no room for swordplay or pistol fights.

That said, there is a lot here to unpack. So, let’s load up the proverbial gunpowder, mount the canons and dive right in.

The numerous delays of Skull and Bones have raised expectations among fans of Black Flag, some of which may have been impossible to meet. As you approach Skull and Bones, it’s important to remember that it focuses on naval combat and the life of a pirate, rather than Assassin’s Creed.

While it may not live up to the promises made earlier, it remains a functional game. Ubisoft does a commendable job by providing an open world where hours fly by as you navigate the seemingly endless map.

Personally, I chose to explore and find ways to bypass the standard levelling-up route suggested by the game’s shipwright. After building my Bedar, I focused on acquiring the right cannons, upgraded to a Tank, and then set sail for a town, Telok Penjarah, without any specific reason to be there, simply to equip my ship with mortar.

In terms of combat, the game feels “arcade”, meaning you aim and fire, and if your guns are of the right level and your ship strong enough, you will often survive. During my time with the game, I found that I needed to be balanced, as the enemies I encountered grew versatile over time.

It’s worth noting that the boarding sequence of enemy ships is a shadow of what it used to be in Black Flag, but you’re not going to miss it.

Skull and Bones’ true strength lies in how well it functions; cross-play and multiplayer are seamless. If you choose to plunder sites as part of a group, you will rarely encounter glitches or bugs, and the game often rises to the occasion when it comes to adapting to difficulty.

However, despite the seamlessness, there are a few balancing issues here. Silver, the game’s primary currency, is too easily available. It becomes even easier to acquire silver and rare commodities once you join the helm, as you will often be chased by ships with black sails.

Despite a few balancing issues and some limitations in gameplay, you’ll still find enjoyment here if you can overlook the dated game mechanics and elements. If naval combat with friends is what you desire, Skull and Bones could be your game of choice, especially considering that Ubisoft has the whole year planned with new content and features.

There’s a lot of potential for growth here. I was rarely unhappy in my 30-odd hours with the game (12 in beta and 18 since launch). I doubt you will be either.